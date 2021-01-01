These mesmerizing 18ct yellow gold plated sterling dangle drop earrings feature a beautiful London blue topaz gemstone in the centre of a flower motif, complete with lapis lazuli gemstone drops. An homage to the vibrancy of our favourite artist's iconic portraits, famed for their gorgeous colours and floral elements, these earrings exude nature-inspired elegance. A quick buff with a jewellery cleaning cloth will remove metal tarnishes and keep gemstones looking glossy. Please avoid contact with perfumes, cosmetics or chemicals. Women's Lapis 18ct Gold Ecfew - The Creator Lazuli & Blue Topaz Plated Floral Drop Earrings Gemondo