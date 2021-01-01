This handmade necklace is made of pretty baroque pearls with lapis lazuli stones and Japanese gold-plated brass finishings. Beautiful craftsmanship and timeless design which can be worn with Midi dress, blouse or knitwear both looks gorgeous! Matching with Farra lapis or baroque earrings to complete your look. Also, this is a very lovely gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Lapis Brass Baroque Pearls With Rhinestones Bordered Lazuli Short Necklace Farra