Sun worshipers, behold the Celestial Sunburst Slider bracelet, new to the Curio Collection. Carved with a sunburst pendant, its vibrant semi-precious stone pops from the wrist, glistening with the gold-tone chain. Clean with dry clean cloth Gold plated Sterling Silver with Lapis Lazuli Women's Lapis Celestial Sunburst Stud Slider Bracelet Lola Rose London