Women's Lapis Manhattan Gold & Lazuli Interchangeable Gemstone Earrings Auree Jewellery

Finally you can have it all. You. Are. Welcome. These are the perfect sized solid Gold Vermeil hoop earrings that tick every box. You can wear them on their own (tick), with a selection of delicious interchangeable gemstone drops (tick) and are the ultimate holiday companion as they won't take up precious space in that suitcase (tick). Lapis is just BEAUTIFUL but it is also so useful as navy goes with so much. This blue colour often has flecks of gold showing and every piece is completely unique (can you tell it's one of our favourites?). It is also believed to bring wisdom, truth and to dispel all negativity - how flipping fabulous is that? An easy decision for the indecisive. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints to care for your 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil (18ct Gold on Sterling Silver) and Lapis Lazuli Earrings. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip) Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Lapis Manhattan Gold & Lazuli Interchangeable Gemstone Earrings Auree Jewellery