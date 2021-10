Tiny Pillow Construction footbed cradles your steps and provide a massage-like feel. Arch support in the footbed follows the natural line of the foot for less foot fatigue. Outsole cushions and is lightweight and flexible for a smooth, easy walking gait. Leather or micro patent upper, knit fit upper lining, woven knit synthetic suede sockliner. Tiny Pillow Construction insole with open-cell latex foam, polyurethane outsole. Heel Height: 1 1/2".