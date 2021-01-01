Columbia Women's Lay D Down II Mid Insulated Jacket, Medium, Black

From the slopes to the sidewalk, the Columbia® Lay D Down™ II Mid Insulated Jacket offers fashion and function with waterproof fabric. The down insulation maximizes warmth, while the mid length delivers extra coverage for your wintry escapades. Fit Mid-length insulated jacket Technology Waterproof fabric to keep you dry Insulation for warmth, 550 fill power down Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective Design Attached, adjustable hood Drawcord adjustable hood 2-way centerfront zipper Interior security pocket Adjustable cuffs Drawcord adjustable hem Comfort cuff with thumbhole Powder skirt