Case size: 35mm; Band size: 16mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported Rose gold tone plated metal case with crystals at bezel; rose gold tone sunray dial featuring crystal hour markers Rose gold tone plated metal bracelet with fold over clasp closure 3 subdials to track day, date, and hour; calendar Water resistant to 100ft (30M): withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or showering