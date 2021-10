A jacquard scene of children playing adds a traditional touch to this oversized sweater-dress knit from cozy yarns in a blend of mohair, silk and cotton. The brand's founders, Suzzie Chung and Phyllis Chan, take design inspiration from their grandmothers' wardrobes and proudly produce their signature styles in China, bringing slow fashion into one of the world's fast-fashion capitals. Style Name: Yanyan Laza Mono Long Sleeve Oversize Mohair Blend