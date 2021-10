Roomy legs and a tapered fit give a relaxed vibe to these amply distressed jeans done up in a faded wash. 29" inseam; 12" leg opening; 9 1/2" front rise; 14 1/2" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 62% cotton, 18% lyocell, 18% Frescura(R) polyester, 2% elastane Frescura(R) polyester has patented, antimicrobial silver ion technology that permanently wicks away moisture and controls odor-causing bacteria Machine wash,