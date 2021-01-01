Women's Leaf Mesh Hipster Underwear - Auden Olive Green M

With an allover mesh construction adorned with lovely leaf motifs, the Leaf Mesh Hipster Underwear from Auden™ elevates your intimates drawer with delightful style. A low rise rests comfortably on the hips while allowing for comfortable wear beneath a range of outfits, from dresses and skirts to jeans and leggings, with a smooth elastic waistband offering a stay-put fit. The smooth fabric with plenty of spandex blended in offers flexible comfort, complete with a 100percent jersey cotton lining for extra breathability. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid Leaf. Material: Nylon.