Marni Women's Leather A-Line Front Slit Skirt - Black - Size 38 (2)

This rich Italian Nappa leather skirt is cut with a polished knee-length silhouette and moto belted waist. Its front slit and asymmetric seaming brings a contemporary feel to the traditional piece. Belted waist Back zip close Side slip pockets Asymmetric tonal seaming Front vented hem Leather Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" long Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Marni. Color: Black. Size: 38 (2).