An elegant summer sandal, set on a comfortable flared block heel with wide double straps for a secure fit. Gold-toned metal eyelets and ankle buckle fastening finish the design. Upper: Nappa leather Lining: Leather Outsole: Synthetic Heel height: 65mm Handmade in Portugal Apply a spray protector before first use and thereafter 2 - 3 times a week, especially during winter months as a barrier against water damage. If your shoes do get wet, pat away any excess liquid with a soft, dry cloth and leave them to air dry naturally. Keep them away from direct heat, which can cause the leather to crack. Regular use of a shoe cream will help to clean and nourish your shoes. Use generous amounts of a waxing leather cream on your shoes to maintain the leather's suppleness. Women's Orange Leather Adanna Sandal - Shoes 7.5 UK Sante + Wade