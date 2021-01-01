Midi-length shaver made of soft, delicate, high-quality vegan leather. The project maintained in the atmosphere of the 70s. With a pointed, stand-up collar and long sleeves finished with narrow cuffs fastened with covered buttons. Trapezoidal bottom of the dress constructed of six wedges. Meticulously refined details, small, put-on pockets on the front of the dress, decorative quilting, buttons covered with vegan leather. Front cut pockets with piping. Waist underlined with a tied belt. We want you to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Protective washing at 15 ° C in mild detergents Gently spin Iron at 110 ° C on the left through a protective pad COMPOSITION: OUTER FABRIC Vegan Leather: 50% polyurethane, 50% viscose LINING ELEMENTS: 100% Viscose Women's Black Leather Alexandra Cynical Dress Large Aggi