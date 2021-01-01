Step into the spotlight with this handcrafted woven leather mule from Saint G. This caged design comes with an open toe and a veneer leather-covered block heel and padded leather sock allow you to wear the latest styles in lasting comfort. An elastic strap fastening and a pull tab will hold your feet perfectly, and they're made from finest material and quality products. Saint G's women's footwear promises a chic wear with every outfit in your wardrobe. Wipe Clean Women's Gold Leather Bella Woven Heel - Platin Shoes 4 UK Saint G