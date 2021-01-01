Our Clubmaster Chic watch with a 36mm tortoise shell case offers an even more feminine touch with its rose gold finish. With its rose gold dial, you will be elegant at any time of day or night. And of course, you can accessorise it to suit your outfit with one of our 18mm interchangeable straps: nylon (NATO), suede or Milanese mesh. Domed mineral crystal glass and water resistant to 100m, it really is your go anywhere companion. High quality Japanese 3 hand movement. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day, as well as a selection of leather and bracelet options See our strap section to accessorise your world! 2 Year International Warranty Style No:18536.PRA.T.6.NB As with any watch take care.I am only small! My case can be washed with mild soapy water, but please make sure that my crown is fully pushed in and that the pushers are not used under water. My NATO strap can be gently washed with your colour coordinated clothes. Women's Black Leather Briston Clubmaster Chic Tortoise Shell, Gold & Rose Gold Dial & Nato Strap Briston Watches