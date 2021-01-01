The Clubmaster Classic comes with a new matte powder-coated dial: Terracotta. Available in chocolate colour with 3 finishes: silver, rose gold or yellow gold, this original watch offers a modern look for both men and women. It is available in a 2-counter chronograph date version. Ultra resistant mineral crystal glass and water resistant to 100m, it really is your go anywhere companion. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day, as well as a selection of leather and bracelet options. See our strap section to accessorise your world! As with any watch take care.I am only small! My case can be washed with mild soapy water, but please make sure that my crown is fully pushed in and that the pushers are not used under water. My leather straps are not recommended for use in water, but my NATO strap can be gently washed with your colour coordinated clothes. 2 Year International Warranty Style No:20140.SA.T.37.NTCH Women's Brown Leather Briston Clubmaster Classic Terracotta Chocolate Colour With Steel Finishing Briston Watches