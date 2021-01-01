Features three pockets; two on front, one on back. Calfskin leather with foil stamp details. Includes dust bag. Made in NYC. Keep away from water; if your card holder does get wet, dry off gently with a lint free lightly colored cloth and let air dry. Do not use soaps or chemical agents to clean. Keep away from humid areas and extreme heat or cold, as this can crack the leather/skin. Avoid rough surfaces as to not scratch your card holder. Keep away from makeup and greasy products. To protect your card holder when not using it, store it in the dust bag provided. Women's Black Leather Card Holder Lola Prusac