The Best-Selling Feminist Varsity Jacket is back in a new way, with an all vegan leather body and cursive Feminist embroidery. The iconic Varsity Jacket collection has been re-imagined in celebration of International Women's Day 2021, adding an upgraded contemporary flair to the once traditionally collegial pieces. Dry Clean or Wipe Clean Women's Black Leather Don'T Tell Me To Smile Varsity Jacket 4XL Hilary MacMillan