Crafted from a soft, buttery material, this black faux leather jacket is a great go-to for any occasion, all-year-round. This design has a loose fit and features straight sleeves, a pointed collar and a cropped length cut that falls to a high-low hemline. This jacket also has two deep front pockets, is fully lined, and finished with a front button fastening. Composition: 69% Polyurethane, 31% Polyester Dry clean only Designed in London, made in Seoul Women's Black Leather Faux Jacket S/M EMIN + PAUL