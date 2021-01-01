The iconic Varsity Jacket collection has been re-imagined in celebration of International Women's Day 2021, adding an upgraded contemporary flair to the once traditionally collegial collection. Our 'Heart on Sleeve' jacket brings new character to the collection with its subtle embroidery and divinely buttery, all black Vegan Leather fabrication. The red heart embroidery is featured on the elbow of each sleeve for those who unapologetically 'wear their heart' on their sleeve. We love this cheeky new jacket styled with everything from denim to a little black dress. - 100% cruelty-free / vegan - Vegan Leather Body & Sleeve (100% PU) - 100% Polyester Lining - Red Embroidered hearts on each elbow, Plain front. - Two Front Pockets - Snap Button Closures - Fully Lined - Black Body & Black Sleeves - Pockets are stitched closed for safety, carefully open for full use - Imported Women's Black Leather Heart On Sleeve Varsity Jacket Small Hilary MacMillan