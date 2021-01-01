Features: Some things just have to be done twice, and that's what we have done here with our new double wallet shape. Perfect for travel or as your everyday wallet/bag. With the ideal space for your phone, passports, travel documents, and essential personal items make this wallet the ultimate gift for yourself or a VERY good friend! Black leather women's wallet with a removable strap that converts into a handy clutch nestling all your traveling essentials including multi-currency compartments, safe phone compartment, and room for your passport when jet-setting the globe. Professional Dry Clean Only Women's Black Leather Ira Double Wallet Clutch By Mary & Marie mary and marie pty ltd