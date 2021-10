The Jessy mule is a sleek, modern silhouette that will always stand the test of time. With a flattering deep cut-out vamp and low stacked heel. Slip them on with wide trousers for some fresh springtime flair. The modern shape, deep cut-out vamp and low stacked heel will get you noticed, and keep you chic every day, everywhere. Memory Foam Footbed Includes Yosi Samra Dust Bag Made of 100% Vegan Eco Supreme Leather Women's Black Leather Jessy Mule In Shoes 5 UK Yosi Samra