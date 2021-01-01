In Latin, the word Maya alludes to the goddess of spring. An epitome of beauty and grace, this mule draws inspiration from the waves of the sea. Two contrast-colored materials are combined with thick stitching, with a pointed cut to make it more polished and poised. The openings on the sides of the shoe allow your feet to breathe during summers and offer maximum comfort. This pair can elevate even the most simple outfits with its charming appeal. Be it a trip to the mall or a formal meeting, these shoes blend into every occasion with effortless ease. Make Maya your companion, and make heads turn everywhere you go. Handmade with 100% genuine leather all around Women's Black Leather Maya Pointed Mule Slipper Shoes 4 UK THUNA