Our Mini Oval Buckle Belt is made of 100% genuine floater leather, handcrafted in Brazil. The 'O' shaped buckle is modern, easy to adjust, and perfect to wear around the waist or hips, defining your silhouette and elevating your outfit. Available in different colors, this belt has a covered buckle with no hook but a system which keeps it in place all day. 100% Genuine Floater Leather Handmade in Brazil Strap width: 1.2"/ 3cm Buckle width: 2.7"/ 7cm Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Brown Leather Mini Oval Buckle Belt - Caramel Medium BeltBe