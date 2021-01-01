The Rawana sneaker borrows its name from the Persian word for 'travel and guidance'. As you're busy breaking barriers and turning dreams into reality, this comfy pair is here to be your companion in this journey. Handcrafted with 100% genuine leather, these lightweight shoes are gentle on your feet, and make you feel as if you're walking on the clouds! Chic and stylish, the sneakers look effortlessly gorgeous when styled with a dress or a pair of trousers. Whether you're going for a day-out or a trip, this is your go-to choice of footwear. True to size, take regular size Women's White Leather Rawana Comfortable Trainers Shoes 3 UK THUNA