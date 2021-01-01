This is our updated, high-fashion Mary Jane! This 100 mm sexy stiletto heel, combined with our patented insoles, a 10 mm platform and our unique cut out under the ball of the foot will make you feel like you're walking on clouds! Artisan-crafted with a double last, seamless upper and our patented insole technology podiatrist designed insole provides arch support, even weight distribution, shock absorption and off-loads pressure. 10 mm hidden internal platform helps to reduce the pitch and off-load the ball of the foot. Antimicrobial lining on the interior of the shoe Leather outsole with a slip-resistant rubber plug under the ball of the foot. Leather polish or conditioner Type: Pump, Stiletto Toe Style: Pointy toe, closed toe Material: Black Lux Nappa/Black Mesh, Soft Leather Lining Women's Black Leather Rebecca Lux Nappa & Mesh Shoes Heels 8 UK Joan Oloff Shoes