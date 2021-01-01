Borrowing the term for purity from the Arabic dictionary, the Safa slippers reflect a sophisticated charm with every single step. These beauties add a new dimension to your daily outfits, without compromising on your comfort. Suitable for summers, this pair features a cozy puffed leather knot, offering a cozy grip. The minimal rope detailing draws inspiration from the ropes of the ship and infuses a charming appeal into the pair. The short heel transforms a simple look into an elegant one with its graceful aura. Style these versatile slippers with elevated casuals or formals, and stand out from the crowd with confidence. Size guide: True to size, take your regular size. Women's Olive Leather Safa Comfortable Slippers Shoes 3 UK THUNA