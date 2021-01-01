Packable. Polished. Perfect. Our Samara in black leather is loved for its easy elegance. Now with a memory foam lining for more cushioned comfort and breathability with no added weight. With our signature foldable styling, premium high-grade leather sock lining and an extra-durable, supple suede midsole for superior flexibility and softness with every step. Foldable/Packable YS Heel Emblem Signature Snake Print Split Sole Memory Foam Footbed Elastic Topline for Comfort Includes Yosi Samra Dust Bag Made of 100% Leather Women's Black Leather Samara Foldable Ballet Flat In Shoes 8 UK Yosi Samra