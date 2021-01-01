Outer: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Sole: Leather 100% Accessories: Silver metal toe piece. They are one size bigger than usual. If you are between two sizes get the smaller. (Example: size UK 3 fits size UK 4) A must have in every woman´s closet. They are so comfortable and easy to wear. They look perfect with skinny jeans, dresses, shorts, practically everything. Great for walking, dancing or just making a statement. Easy to get in and out of with the long lasting YKK Metal Zippers They are all hand made finished giving each one their own identity and individuality. Timeless beauties. A true Dynasty. Outer: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Sole: Leather 100% Accessories: Silver metal toe piece. Women's Black Leather Sammy Low Westerns Shoes 8 UK THE BOOT INSTITUTE