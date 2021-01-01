We've taken our classic Chelsea boot to a whole new level - literally. Say hello to the Catalina, our newest bootie with a little height and a lot of personality. Elastic panels and an ultra-convenient pull tab ensure effortless comfort, while a 2-inch block heel and sleek toe shape will dramatically elevate your style. Features. Made-to-order for any length and width. Customizable design. Goodyear welted & fully resoleable. High density memory foam insoles provide all-day comfort. Stacked leather heel (2 inch height). Proudly handcrafted by a skilled Guatemalan craftsman, introduced at purchase. Craftsman paid over the Living Well Line. Materials. Upper: Full-grain (caramel, desert, denim blue, pomegranate) or Nubuck (black, mahogany) leather. Lining: Calf skin. Midsoles: Vegetable tanned leather. Outsoles: Vegetable tanned leather with rubber sole protector (you can request all-leather soles in the 'special instructions for your craftsman' box at checkout). Women's Blue Leather The Catalina - Denim Shoes 11 UK Adelante Shoe Co