The Heeled Amira is a boot that oozes elegance and sophistication. Sitting beautifully over the knee, the Heeled Amira stands out from the crowd with a graceful 7cm block heel; the boot also features an elasticated spine for superior fit and a full calf 'Lucy' zip to ensure a smooth, secure closure, tastefully finished with an interchangeable tassel. A stunning occasion boot, guaranteed to turn heads. Features: Fully lined leather interior Composite leather and rubber sole 7cm block heel Memory foam comfort insole Interchangeable tassles Scalloped edging Ankle-length inner zip Full-length rear zip Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Women's Brown Leather The Heeled Amira - Tan Shoes 3 UK Fairfax & Favor