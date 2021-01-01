The Henley is a comfortable, casual driving shoe: the true summer shoe essential. The Henley combines plaited leather lacing with hand stitched detailing and complementary gold metal eyelets and casings. With practicality in mind, the Henley incorporates a full rubber nubbed sole and a comfort padded inner sole. Available in a variety of classic and bright colours, the Henley is sure to compliment your outfit, whatever the occasion. Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Features: Plaited leather lacing Gold metal eyelets and casings Plated shield logo Rubber nubbed sole Comfort padded insole Women's Brown Leather The Henley - Tan Shoes 7 UK Fairfax & Favor