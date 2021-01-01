The Regina features a 5cm elasticated stretch panel to achieve the perfect tailored fit. A memory foam insole compliments a leather/rubber composite sole for improved longevity and ultimate comfort. Dressed up or down, the Regina is a true Fairfax & Favor signature to suit any occasion. The Regina is available in many colours, in suede or leather, with or without a 5cm Cuban heel. Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Features: Full lined leather interior Composite leather and rubber sole Memory foam comfort insole Interchangeable tassel Scalloped edging Available in suede or leather Available with or without a 5cm Cuban heel Women's Brown Leather The Regina Tan - Sporting Fit Suede Boot Shoes 3 UK Fairfax & Favor