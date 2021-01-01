The Rockingham ankle boot is the stylish hybrid of our seasoned favourite Chelsea with a Western twist. This cropped ankle style comes in a variety of classic colour combinations and features intricate stitched detailing on the toe, two side elasticated panels embellished with our signature shield logo. The go-to shoe from season to season, feeling comfortable paired with a floaty floral number, or slung over a slouched mom jean. Features Full lined leather interior Decorative hand stitched detailing Composite leather and rubber sole Memory foam comfort insole 6cm Cuban heel Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Women's Brown Leather The Rockingham Ankle Boot - Tan Shoes 5 UK Fairfax & Favor