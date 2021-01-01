Meet Stella, a bold go-getter with a natural charisma. Always shining, Stella knows iconic style and needs no excuse to give colour a starring wardrobe role. This Stella yellow trench wears perfectly from a spring wedding to a park picnic. Our Stella trench is the update your coat closet needs, in a way that stays true to 'must have' classic trench style. Fabricated with 100% PU Vegan Leather, this coat feels like luxury leather while being 100% cruelty-free in its finish. This coat will bead light rain, making it perfect for seasonal or transitional weather. Stella comes with two belts, a feature that we feel gives you variety in closure; includes one wrap style belt and one buckle style belt. The coat comes fully lined complete with rain flaps and pockets for keys, lipstick, phone, Dry of Wipe Clean Self: 100% PU Lining: 100% Polyester Lining Imported Covered Buttons Women's Yellow/Orange Leather The Stella Trench 4XL Hilary MacMillan