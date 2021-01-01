The Thory Sandal is delicately crafted from rich Italian leather and adorned with antique gold metallic braiding. This refined contrast of colors provides a sense of elegance from this more casual silhouette. The Thory's luxurious braided straps add a touch of luminosity to this overall minimalist design. Product Details Colour Type: Black & Antique Gold Description: Braided Metallic Thread Embroidery Material: Leather & Metallic Thread Lining: N/A Insole: Vegetable Calf Leather Outsole: ﻿Calf Leather Heel Height: 5 mm Serena Uziyel pieces are exquisitely handcrafted. Materials are sourced from around the globe for the finest quality and each artwork is executed with rigorous precision removed of intricate weaving and sewing. Because of the handcrafted nature, each product may have slight imperfections or variations. We recommend avoiding contact with water, any substance containing alcohol (Perfumes, Solvents etc.) or oil(makeup), and abrasive products in general. To preserve the beauty of your piece, please wear with great care. Women's Gold Leather Thory Sandal Shoes 8 UK Serena Uziyel