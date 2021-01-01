Designed to be the ultimate conversation piece, this embossed python leather envelope clutch would make you countdown to Friday nights. It's crafted from striking snakeskin-embossed leather and a velvety suede interior to cushion your after hours essentials, from lipstick to mints. It's a showstopper on its own, but you can rock it with a stellar cami top and a leather mini. Details: Dimensions: 11" W x 8-1/2" H Embossed 100% Italian leather Soft suede-finish lining Foldover top with a snap closure Gold logo stamp on the inner flap Fits a phone, card holder, lipstick, keys, and iPad Comes in blue and magenta - Women's Blue Leather Vesper Envelope Clutch - Snakeskin Embossed Primo Luxe