Features of the Marmot Women's Leda Tank Sun protection with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50 Midweight Performance-knit fabric is durable, breathable and quick drying Stretch-knit for increased mobility 3-piece built-in shelf bra with mesh in the center for breathability Flatlock seam construction allows chafe-free comfort Multi-strap detail at back Straight hem Fabric Details 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Single Jersey