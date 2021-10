FROM ITS FOUNDING 1976 SALON IN PARIS, EQUIPMENT FUSES UNPARALLELED FRENCH SOPHISTICATION WITH AN AIR OF EFFORTLESSLY CHIC STYLE. STAYING TRUE TO ITS HERITAGE, THE NEW EQUIPMENT COLLECTION RECALLS THE CLASSIC, NONCHALANTLY EUROPEAN UNDERTONES OF THE ILLUSTRIOUS BRAND. TIMELESS AND INNOVATIVE, THE COLLECTION EXUDES DISCREET SEXINESS IN THE FORM OF LUXE FABRICS AND UNEXPECTED DETAILS FOUND IN MODERN, ANDROGYNOUS SILHOUETTES.