16th Birthday Vintage Tee For Legends Born In October 2005 Gifts Ideas For Men Women Kids. October 2005 Birthday Shirt For Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Uncle, Wife, Husband, Epic Awesome Since October 2005, Born In October 2005 16 Years Of Being Awesome. Awesome since October 2005 t-shirt is the best of 16 years old birthday t-shirt for boys girls. Vintage 2005 limited edition. Best of 2005, October 2005 birthday, legend since October 2005, classic 2005, born in 2005 birthday, vintage October 2005. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem