15th Birthday Vintage Tee For Legends Born In October 2006 Gifts Ideas For Men Women Kids. October 2006 Birthday Shirt For Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Uncle, Wife, Husband, Epic Awesome Since October 2006, Born In October 2006 15 Years Of Being Awesome. Awesome since October 2006 t-shirt is the best of 15 years old birthday t-shirt for boys girls. Vintage 2006 limited edition. Best of 2006, October 2006 birthday, legend since October 2006, classic 2006, born in 2006 birthday, vintage October 2006. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem