Gray & White Floral Plaid Side-Pocket Leggings - Women & Plus. Elevate your ensembles for workouts or hangouts with these sleek leggings decked out in a floral pattern. A wide waistband provides comfortable support, while deep side pockets give you a place to stash your phone.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size S/M: 27'' inseamKnitSide pockets85% polyester / 15% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported