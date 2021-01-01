Under Armour Women's Leggings Midnight - Midnight Navy & White Iso-Chill Team Leggings - Women

Midnight Navy & White Iso-Chill Team Leggings - Women. The daily workout routine revs up in this pair of sleek, heat-dispersing leggings that feature strategic mesh breathability and a snug, elastic waistband. Moisture-wicking performance helps keep skin dry while on the move.FeaturesIso-Chill Fabric disperses body heat and is cool to the touchMaterial wicks sweat and dries really fastAnti-odor technology inhibits the growth of microbesStrategic mesh zones offer breathabilityProduct DetailsCompression, second-skin fitMid-riseEncased elastic waistbandLogo at right side78% nylon / 22% elastaneMachine washImported