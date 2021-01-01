Lily Women's Leggings RED - Red & Black Leopard Zip-Up Hoodie & Leggings - Women & Plus

Red & Black Leopard Zip-Up Hoodie & Leggings - Women & Plus. Head out for a stroll in style wearing this matching set featuring a zip-up hoodie and leggings designed with a sporty side stripe. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Includes hoodie and leggings (two pieces total)Hoodie (size M): 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemHoodie (size 1X): 26.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size M): 27'' inseamKnitSelf: 85% polyester / 15% spandexContrast: 100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported