Gray & Pink Abstract Floral Leggings - Women & Plus. Step out on errand runs or brunch dates in casual-comfort wearing this pair of leggings. Its abstract and floral pattern adds charming style. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 27'' inseamSize 1X: 28.5'' inseamKnit85% polyester / 15% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported