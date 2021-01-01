Beyond This Plane Women's Leggings BGE - Beige & Pink Paisley Longline Open Cardigan & Leggings - Women & Plus

Beige & Pink Paisley Longline Open Cardigan & Leggings - Women & Plus. Weekend chic is simple when you don this two-piece set that includes a flowy cardigan and stretchy leggings. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes beige and pink paisley cardigan and beige and pink paisley leggings (two pieces total)Size S/2-4(cardigan): 42'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S/2-4(leggings): 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported