25'' Black Chevron-Mesh Melanie Leggings - Women. Boasting a bold design and stretch-infused fabric, this pair of leggings provides lasting comfort for your workouts or day-to-day adventures. Size note: Style runs small. We recommend ordering one size up for a roomier fit.Size S: 25'' inseamSeamless97% nylon / 3% spandexMachine washImported