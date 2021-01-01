Beyond This Plane Women's Leggings MAG - Magenta & Pink Leopard Open Cardigan & Leggings - Women & Plus

Magenta & Pink Leopard Open Cardigan & Leggings - Women & Plus. Pulling off a polished ensemble is simple with this flowy open cardigan and coordinating leggings set. Stretch-blend fabric gives both pieces a comfortable fit. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes magenta and pink leopard open cardigan and magenta and pink leopard leggings (two pieces total)Black tee not includedCardigan (size S/2-4): 42'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size S/2-4): 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported