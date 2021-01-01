PixieLady Women's Leggings - Black Falling Stars Zip-Up Hoodie & Leggings Set - Women & Plus

Black Falling Stars Zip-Up Hoodie & Leggings Set - Women & Plus. Create a coordinated look on off-duty days with this comfy set featuring a racerback tank and stretch-enhanced leggings. A matching zip-up hoodie keeps you cozy when the temperature drops. Made for ZulilyIncludes one black falling stars racerback tank, one black falling stars zip-up hoodie and one black leggings (three pieces total)Leggings (size S): 26.25'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.