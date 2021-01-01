Skechers Women's Leggings Beet - Beet Red GOWALK High-Waist Leggings - Women

Beet Red GOWALK High-Waist Leggings - Women. These high-waisted leggings are made with GOFLEXTM fabric which features a soft cotton-like feel in a matte finish, adding distinct style to your athleisure wardrobe. Chafe-free seams offer total comfort while you move while exterior side pockets lend a space for your phone or keys. FeaturesDouble layer compression high-waisted waistbandExterior side pocketsFlatlock seams for a chafe-free experienceReflective Skechers diamond logo detailProduct Details26'' inseam88% nylon / 12% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported